Obscure Doubt update for 19 September 2023

Sept 18, 2023 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there, long time no see! This update includes:

  • Various Bug Fixes
  • Expanded dialogue options for many NPCs
  • New NPCs!
  • Etcetera!

A big big thank you to everyone who's played Obscure Doubt! <3

