Cross Platform Integration

Has been a while since an update, however i haven't actually stopped working on SailSim. My floating home is on the hard for the winter and now that there is a stable connection, i can continue with work on SailSim while also restoring a boat next to mine.

Cross Platform

Very big integrations in this update. The initial foundations for a Cross Platform experience have been laid. I always wanted to have a Cross Platform system for SailSim so that iOS, Android and Windows devices can all interact and even provide Multiplayer. Things won't be seen in this update but they are already in the game as i am testing those Features.

iOS Availability

Happy to say that i have got myself the needed equipment and code and have successfully published SailSim for iOS. Just look for it in the Apple App Store as "SailSim - Sailing Simulator" I upload updates to all platforms close together so you get the latest version throughout.

Translations

Greek Translation is now Finished! - Took me quite a while to complete the translation but better late than never :) . If you notice something incorrect, please let me know as it was a big ordeal and i might have missed something.