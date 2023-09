Share · View all patches · Build 12220383 · Last edited 19 September 2023 – 01:09:19 UTC by Wendy

I have made the following corrections:

・I have addressed the issue where you couldn't repeatedly press the Fusion button when Fusion fails.

・I have resolved the problem where clicking the right mouse button while the Emil's Logiart puzzle dialog is displayed caused the back button to respond.

・I have fixed the problem where the screen was not displaying correctly in widescreen environments such as 21:9 monitors.