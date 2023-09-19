Mean Beans Patch 1.12

Here are the changes for the patch!
Changes/Additions:
- Removed some objects on Refried Ridge that were in the way of some paths/stairs
- Added more vegetation, bridges, and rocks to Kidney Bean Cove
- Decreased damage on Uzi (15 -> 10)
- Increased spread on Uzi (0 units -> 2 units)
- Decreased starting ammo for Uzi (75 -> 32)
- Decreased mag size for Uzi (25 -> 16)
- Decreased damage on Tech9 (14 -> 9)
- Increased spread on Tech9 (0 units -> 2 units)
- Decreased starting ammo for Tech9 (96 -> 32)
- Decreased mag size for Tech9 (32 -> 16)
- Reduced spread on AK-47 (3 units -> 1 unit)
- Reduced spread on M16 (3 units -> 1 unit)
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed overlapping bursts on M16
- Fixed cooldown in between M16 bursts
- Fixed colliders on grass hedges on Garbanzo Gardens
- Fixed a gun spawn by pond on Garbanzo Gardens
- Fixed some floating grass on Kidney Bean Cove
Changed files in this update