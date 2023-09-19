 Skip to content

Mean Beans update for 19 September 2023

Mean Beans Patch 1.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the changes for the patch!

Changes/Additions:
  • Removed some objects on Refried Ridge that were in the way of some paths/stairs
  • Added more vegetation, bridges, and rocks to Kidney Bean Cove
  • Decreased damage on Uzi (15 -> 10)
  • Increased spread on Uzi (0 units -> 2 units)
  • Decreased starting ammo for Uzi (75 -> 32)
  • Decreased mag size for Uzi (25 -> 16)
  • Decreased damage on Tech9 (14 -> 9)
  • Increased spread on Tech9 (0 units -> 2 units)
  • Decreased starting ammo for Tech9 (96 -> 32)
  • Decreased mag size for Tech9 (32 -> 16)
  • Reduced spread on AK-47 (3 units -> 1 unit)
  • Reduced spread on M16 (3 units -> 1 unit)
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed overlapping bursts on M16
  • Fixed cooldown in between M16 bursts
  • Fixed colliders on grass hedges on Garbanzo Gardens
  • Fixed a gun spawn by pond on Garbanzo Gardens
  • Fixed some floating grass on Kidney Bean Cove

