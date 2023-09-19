Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 5 [573481]

Misc:
- Added an "I'm Stuck!" button that allows players to reset the encounter if they are soft-locked
- Added additional logging to help us track down other issues
- Disabled the 'wipe save files' button from the script error screen
- Lowered required free diskspace to 5Mb (from 100Mb)
Bug and Crash Fixes:
- Fixed crash when Greater Mothball projectile is hit by a confuse spore
- Fixed crash on host + other clients when a client closes the game during Run Summary Screen
- Proper handling of numlock when using numeric keypad in text editor.
- Fixed players loading into a room and running around with zero HP.
- Fixed downed players being unable to be revived by players who've joined after entering a dungeon room.
- Fixed crash with falling stalactites
- Fix for revive UI remaining after remote revivee leaves the game.
- Fixed health preview not updating when a reviver/revivee disconnects during the revive process
- Fixing bug on ban-player dialog, where players would always be banned, even if the user cancelled
- Various widget fixes that would leave stale entity references when calling SetOwner(nil).
- Follow prompt crash fix when the target is removed while the follower is active.
- The first objective of the Defeat Enigmox quest now completes if the player manages to leave the first room of the swamp without speaking to Flitt.
- Made sure to sanitize the targets of various multi-step attacks to prevent crashes when entity ownership changes mid attack.
- Fixed various crashes related to the serialization/ deserialization of data sent over the network
- Force hide the loading screen when a script error is thrown
- Fixed disappearing player animation when reviving another player while their weapon is sheathed.
