Cleaning Time VR update for 18 September 2023

Tutorial Update

Build 12220253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have implemented a new tutorial to streamline understanding of the game for all players. Additionally, we have addressed several bugs and issues, such as sound errors, UI elements, and various other tweaks. As we continue to find and eradicate more issues, we are committed to incorporating additional elements. We are grateful for any user feedback that allows us to identify issues in our product.

