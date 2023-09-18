 Skip to content

Triple X Tycoon® update for 18 September 2023

Triple X Tycoon v4.3 (Hotfix 1)

Last edited by Wendy

Technically v4.3, this patch addresses:

Bugs

[+] Caps lock causing crashes, now supported

Gameplay/Mechanics

[+] 150+ new performer names

I completely forgot to actually mark the build as 4.3 in the client, will cry later :)

