Triple X Tycoon v4.3 (Hotfix 1)

Technically v4.3, this patch addresses:
Bugs
[+] Caps lock causing crashes, now supported
Gameplay/Mechanics
[+] 150+ new performer names
I completely forgot to actually mark the build as 4.3 in the client, will cry later :)
