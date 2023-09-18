Achievements and QoL Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 12219942 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Achievements have finally arrived in Collapsed alongside a myriad of QoL improvements :

A burning piece is now considered as a piece in movement and doesn't stop the game

Camera locks coming back from menu are fixed

Music and Sound buttons are now present in the Pause menu

Cannonballs can now be changed with C

Arrow Keys now work similarly to WASD

Pause Menu now has a tooltip about the main game keys

Cannonballs can now be fired with Spacebar

We're hoping this will make everyone's experience that much better and will help enjoy the game !