Collapsed update for 18 September 2023

Achievements and QoL Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 12219942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievements have finally arrived in Collapsed alongside a myriad of QoL improvements :

  • A burning piece is now considered as a piece in movement and doesn't stop the game
  • Camera locks coming back from menu are fixed
  • Music and Sound buttons are now present in the Pause menu
  • Cannonballs can now be changed with C
  • Arrow Keys now work similarly to WASD
  • Pause Menu now has a tooltip about the main game keys
  • Cannonballs can now be fired with Spacebar

We're hoping this will make everyone's experience that much better and will help enjoy the game !

