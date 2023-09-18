Achievements and QoL Improvements!

Achievements have finally arrived in Collapsed alongside a myriad of QoL improvements :
- A burning piece is now considered as a piece in movement and doesn't stop the game
- Camera locks coming back from menu are fixed
- Music and Sound buttons are now present in the Pause menu
- Cannonballs can now be changed with C
- Arrow Keys now work similarly to WASD
- Pause Menu now has a tooltip about the main game keys
- Cannonballs can now be fired with Spacebar
We're hoping this will make everyone's experience that much better and will help enjoy the game !
Changed files in this update