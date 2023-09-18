Woah! Update 0.8

Controller support is in! Give it a try and let me know how it feels (and if there's any bugs).

The controls are in the options menu under "Gamepad Controls".

NEW STUFF

new relic: Dissociation

added portraits to more events

controller support is in!

TWEAKS

in deeper levels bad events are more common and good events are less common

most event rewards spawn in the center of the room

added element to active ability UI to remind player how to swap actives

toned down enemy life scaling

opening chests no longer start combat encounters

interactable items like chests no longer overlap with the floor exit

NPCs have a different interactable sprite

destructable walls are a slightly different color

boss skull difficulty no longer enhances guns (sorry dave)

FIXES