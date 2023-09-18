Woah! Update 0.8

Controller support is in! Give it a try and let me know how it feels (and if there's any bugs).
The controls are in the options menu under "Gamepad Controls".
NEW STUFF
- new relic: Dissociation
- added portraits to more events
- controller support is in!
TWEAKS
- in deeper levels bad events are more common and good events are less common
- most event rewards spawn in the center of the room
- added element to active ability UI to remind player how to swap actives
- toned down enemy life scaling
- opening chests no longer start combat encounters
- interactable items like chests no longer overlap with the floor exit
- NPCs have a different interactable sprite
- destructable walls are a slightly different color
- boss skull difficulty no longer enhances guns (sorry dave)
FIXES
- fixed bug with rapid fire and aura gem relic creating infinity bullets
- fixed mr. pick-one (NPC you see in treasure rooms) appearing when you get certain relics
- mr. pick-one doesn't vanish if you leave and re-enter rooms
- fixed moer typos
- tooltips don't block the level up screen
- fixed tutorial counting card uses when E was pressed with no card
- chaos altar now has a proper tooltip
Changed files in this update