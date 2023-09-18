 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Schism update for 18 September 2023

Woah! Update 0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12219843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller support is in! Give it a try and let me know how it feels (and if there's any bugs).
The controls are in the options menu under "Gamepad Controls".

NEW STUFF

  • new relic: Dissociation
  • added portraits to more events
  • controller support is in!

TWEAKS

  • in deeper levels bad events are more common and good events are less common
  • most event rewards spawn in the center of the room
  • added element to active ability UI to remind player how to swap actives
  • toned down enemy life scaling
  • opening chests no longer start combat encounters
  • interactable items like chests no longer overlap with the floor exit
  • NPCs have a different interactable sprite
  • destructable walls are a slightly different color
  • boss skull difficulty no longer enhances guns (sorry dave)

FIXES

  • fixed bug with rapid fire and aura gem relic creating infinity bullets
  • fixed mr. pick-one (NPC you see in treasure rooms) appearing when you get certain relics
  • mr. pick-one doesn't vanish if you leave and re-enter rooms
  • fixed moer typos
  • tooltips don't block the level up screen
  • fixed tutorial counting card uses when E was pressed with no card
  • chaos altar now has a proper tooltip

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2084301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link