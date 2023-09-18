 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Byte Lynx update for 18 September 2023

Minor Update v1.1.1 (Creator Contest ends soon)

Share · View all patches · Build 12219842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Buildings can now have a demolish award. Demolishing a Triplex will now award 200 Nanites. This gives you a method to convert 225 energy into 150 nanites on demand.
  • Added display area for subscribed map pack author name and icon in the play menu.
  • [Community Feedback] Added "Capture Mouse" option to general options

Tweaks and Fixes

  • [Community Feedback] Fixed Float parser so that typing ".2" turns into "0.2" instead of incorrectly becoming "2".
  • Fixed a bug whereby setting a map icon wouldn't work the second time.
  • Fixed Capture Energy/Nanite Award action modifiers not properly applying.

Notice: The Creator Contest will close in less than two weeks on September 30th!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1996601 Depot 1996601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link