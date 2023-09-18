Minor Update v1.1.1 (Creator Contest ends soon)

General Changes
- Buildings can now have a demolish award. Demolishing a Triplex will now award 200 Nanites. This gives you a method to convert 225 energy into 150 nanites on demand.
- Added display area for subscribed map pack author name and icon in the play menu.
- [Community Feedback] Added "Capture Mouse" option to general options
Tweaks and Fixes
- [Community Feedback] Fixed Float parser so that typing ".2" turns into "0.2" instead of incorrectly becoming "2".
- Fixed a bug whereby setting a map icon wouldn't work the second time.
- Fixed Capture Energy/Nanite Award action modifiers not properly applying.
Notice: The Creator Contest will close in less than two weeks on September 30th!
