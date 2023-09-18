 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 18 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.0a hotfix

Build 12219767 · Last edited by Wendy

We received some concerning issues, and address following on this 0.4.0a hotfix update:

  • Fixed an error where screen shake amount was not adjusted correctly in the settings menu.
  • Fixed an error with Executioner Scythe artifact on the Survivor Mode.
  • Fixed an issue where the boss's HP Bar would block interaction with inventory's close button.
  • Fixed some issues with the Assassin boss's patterns, especially regarding her attacks appearing after her attacks.
  • Added more minion spawns on Earth Serpent boss.

