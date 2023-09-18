 Skip to content

Catch Up update for 18 September 2023

Unity Occlusion

Unity Occlusion" is a feature in the Unity game engine that helps optimize rendering by determining which objects or parts of the environment are hidden from the player's view and therefore don't need to be rendered. This improves performance by reducing unnecessary calculations and rendering of objects that are not visible, ultimately leading to smoother gameplay experiences.

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2547031
