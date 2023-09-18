 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Food Factory update for 18 September 2023

Small fixes / Improvements 1.36

Share · View all patches · Build 12219636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Closing large doors fix
  • Damaging vehicles in tunnel fix
  • Added new 1/4 Road Floor
  • Small Item Container on/off and dispense items moved to UI
  • Possible to remove Small Item Container with contents
  • Wood Box storing fruits fix

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2019921 Depot 2019921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link