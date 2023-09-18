- Closing large doors fix
- Damaging vehicles in tunnel fix
- Added new 1/4 Road Floor
- Small Item Container on/off and dispense items moved to UI
- Possible to remove Small Item Container with contents
- Wood Box storing fruits fix
Food Factory update for 18 September 2023
Small fixes / Improvements 1.36
Patchnotes via Steam Community
