Boti: Byteland Overclocked Patch 1.2 is out!

Boti, it’s time to patch you up!

Dear databots!

Thank you for your outstanding support!

We have released a new update for Boti: Byteland Overclocked, which includes some bug fixes and improvements requested by you. Please keep delivering us your feedback so we can make the game even more enjoyable for everyone!

Here are the main changes in this update:

Worms combat has been balanced and improved for a better experience

We have introduced some Level Design fixes on levels 3 and 4

We have fixed the glitch balls visuals to make them more consistent and clear

We have fixed the achievement Cinematic Aficionado, which was not unlocking properly for some players. This achievement is awarded for not skipping any cutscene in the game

New Game button has been moved to the main menu for easier access and convenience

Thank you for your support and stay awesome, data bots!

