Update notes for release 59.8

You are now guaranteed to find an Elixir of Talent in one of the shops in Carillo.

Level loot now remembers the state of the "0" filter (which shows coins, devices, special and sellable items). This can be toggled by pressing "0". Also added an alternative key to toggle it: NUMPAD 0.

Fixed a bug where "xxx wakes up" messages were generated during combat. (thanks to Aoemica for mentioning)

Fixed a bug where arrow keys didn't function in examine- / level map -modes when DCSS keybindings were used.

Changing the name of a pregenerated character is now saved.

You can now delete saved games from the load menu by pressing CTRL + DEL when the selector is on the save.

When the game goes idle after 30 seconds of no player interaction, all animation / sound effects now correctly stops. Previously the health bar flashing and heartbeat sound effect didn't stop.

The section in the obituary file that lists former ascended players and companions now also mentions their race and experience level.