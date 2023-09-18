Patch 0.5.119.111

GAMEPLAY
- 3 new motorcycles (Offstreet, Legman, and JC).
- Added a new vehicle category: Scooter, featuring its own sound effects.
- The possibility to throw explosives while the player is driving vehicles.
- When popping a wheelie or spinning the motorcycle near the police, the player becomes wanted.
- Wind effect on Nicolau's clothes when riding motorcycles at high speeds.
- Added a wind sound effect when traveling at high speeds, with lower volume when wearing a helmet or when cutting through the wind.
- Added two new categories of melee weapons, one weapon in each category (Machete and Axe). You can find these weapons in specific locations on the map.
- It's now possible to throw more than one adhesive bomb and detonate them by pressing "G."
- The ability to open car trunks by pressing "E" near the trunk.
- People seem apprehensive; something strange is happening in the city.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Automatic brakes when vehicles are stationary while Nicolau is driving; now vehicles won't move on inclined terrain.
- Added handlebar acceleration animation for motorcycles.
- When dismounting from a motorcycle, the handlebars now turn in the direction of the player's input.
- Reduced sensitivity in motorcycle wheelies.
- Increased sensitivity in motorcycle turns during wheelies.
- Enhanced the color and intensity of the luminous effect on collectible objects.
- Improved textures and visuals of the motorcycles.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the motorcycle would sway while performing a wheelie and spinning at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where the helmet appeared without texture in the workshop.
- Corrected an issue where Nicolau would get on the motorcycle and have a passenger animation.
- Fixed the issue of infinite adhesive bombs.
- Fixed an issue with the weapon dealer's trunk that could close after a collision and disrupt the shopping experience in the game.
- Adjusted the speed of the stream in the creek, which was previously too fast.
- Fixed an issue with the camera tilting when entering a parked vehicle on uneven terrain.
