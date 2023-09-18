 Skip to content

171 update for 18 September 2023

Patch 0.5.119.111

Patch · Build 12219302

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • 3 new motorcycles (Offstreet, Legman, and JC).
  • Added a new vehicle category: Scooter, featuring its own sound effects.
  • The possibility to throw explosives while the player is driving vehicles.
  • When popping a wheelie or spinning the motorcycle near the police, the player becomes wanted.
  • Wind effect on Nicolau's clothes when riding motorcycles at high speeds.
  • Added a wind sound effect when traveling at high speeds, with lower volume when wearing a helmet or when cutting through the wind.
  • Added two new categories of melee weapons, one weapon in each category (Machete and Axe). You can find these weapons in specific locations on the map.
  • It's now possible to throw more than one adhesive bomb and detonate them by pressing "G."
  • The ability to open car trunks by pressing "E" near the trunk.
  • People seem apprehensive; something strange is happening in the city.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Automatic brakes when vehicles are stationary while Nicolau is driving; now vehicles won't move on inclined terrain.
  • Added handlebar acceleration animation for motorcycles.
  • When dismounting from a motorcycle, the handlebars now turn in the direction of the player's input.
  • Reduced sensitivity in motorcycle wheelies.
  • Increased sensitivity in motorcycle turns during wheelies.
  • Enhanced the color and intensity of the luminous effect on collectible objects.
  • Improved textures and visuals of the motorcycles.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the motorcycle would sway while performing a wheelie and spinning at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue where the helmet appeared without texture in the workshop.
  • Corrected an issue where Nicolau would get on the motorcycle and have a passenger animation.
  • Fixed the issue of infinite adhesive bombs.
  • Fixed an issue with the weapon dealer's trunk that could close after a collision and disrupt the shopping experience in the game.
  • Adjusted the speed of the stream in the creek, which was previously too fast.
  • Fixed an issue with the camera tilting when entering a parked vehicle on uneven terrain.

Changed files in this update

171 Content Depot 1269371
