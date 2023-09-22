Missiles Away is Out in Early Access Now!

Hello everyone!

We're excited to announce that Missiles Away is available now in Early Access!

While the game is near-complete, there is always room for improvement. Early Access is a great opportunity to gather feedback and fine-tune some aspects of the game. The Early Access period should take around 3 to 6 months depending on the feedback. You can find more information about the Early Access on the store page.

Please feel free to use the feedback form in-game or the Steam community hub for your feedback and suggestions.

Looking forward to all of your feedback! Hope you enjoy the game!