Missiles Away update for 22 September 2023

Missiles Away is Out in Early Access Now!

22 September 2023

Hello everyone!

We're excited to announce that Missiles Away is available now in Early Access!

While the game is near-complete, there is always room for improvement. Early Access is a great opportunity to gather feedback and fine-tune some aspects of the game. The Early Access period should take around 3 to 6 months depending on the feedback. You can find more information about the Early Access on the store page.

Please feel free to use the feedback form in-game or the Steam community hub for your feedback and suggestions.

Looking forward to all of your feedback! Hope you enjoy the game!

