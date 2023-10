Share · View all patches · Build 12219209 · Last edited 1 October 2023 – 20:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Happy Halloween

All four offices have had a visual update to include scary particle effects, spooky animations, and horrific vista views.

This event will run until November. At which time we will remove the Halloween visuals, and return to the original office visuals.

There have also been a few small balance changes, reality topic match changes, and some translation improvements.