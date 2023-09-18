1.02.54179 - coming_in_hot Public Beta Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We've just pushed the following fixes to our coming_in_hot Public Beta!

Please play through this build and send us your thoughts! Join us on our official Discord and post your impressions in the Feedback channel. Our team will be reading your thoughts and using this information to make any necessary adjustments ahead of this build’s official release.

FIXES

Work-in-progress revision of Monster Deathblow tutorial to properly describe new Death Armor system

Fix to bug where some story choices meant for region-specific assist stories were appearing for all regions

Reduced the cost of path changing at the Valley Inn from 32 to 4 Relics

Removed the new path changing UI being is present on Bounty Hunter in Mastery Trainer

Fixed an issue with performer shuffles not applying

Fixed an issue with replacement heroes when a hero was added back to the party after a bounty hunter replacement and a bounty hunter death

Fixed an issue where Death Armor tokens weren't being highlighted when relevant to the damage calculations

Heroes

Flagellant: Updated Shrine of Reflection fight to use Death's Door v2 system

Flagellant: Death can no longer resist Weak tokens from Acid Rain during Shrine of Reflection fight

Grave Robber: fixed an issue with Pirouette Daze being resistible

Grave Robber: fixed an issue with Pirouette+ Daze being resistible

Occultist: fixed an issue with Chaotic Offering's shuffle side effect not correctly applying; you are once again guaranteed a side effect when using the skill, so have fun rolling the dice!

Occultist: fixed an issue with Vulnerability Hex only applying 1 Vulnerable token instead of 2

Plague Doctor: Updated second Shrine of Reflection fight to use Death's Door v2 system

Plague Doctor: Fixed an issue in second Shrine of Reflection fight where shuffle effects were not applying

Vestal: Fixed an issue that allowed Illumination to target monsters when it would have no effect

Monsters

Lost Battalion: fixed an issue with monsters not correctly restoring their Death Armor tokens when resurrected by Serve Once More

Lost Battalion: monsters resurrected by Serve Once More will now also receive bonus Death Armor from the Stygian Blaze where applicable

Fixed an issue with creatures in wave encounters (Creature Den, Chirurgeon's Table) not receiving bonus Death Armor granted by the Stygian Blaze

