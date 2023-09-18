Introducing... The Unstable Branch! | 23B1-P0 Patch notes

That's right! We're releasing a new branch for you all to enjoy!
Introducing... The "Unstable Branch"! This branch can be accessed by right clicking on Run a Café in steam, and navigate to Properties > Betas > Beta Participation > Unstable.
We will be updating this build more frequently with much smaller updates that show off some new features that are in development for a future update! From this, we will be able to get all your feedback from these smaller builds to improve the features with community feedback before releasing a feature to the live build!
With that, Here are the patch notes for the first Unstable Branch!
23B1-P0 | Spilling and Cleaning
New :
Messes :
- Filled Coffee Cups & The bucket will spills out their contents when tipped over (measuring cup to be added later)
Items :
-
Rag
- Can be wet from sink or bucket
- 1 use before it has to be wet from the sink or bucket again
-
Mop
- Must be wet from the bucket
- 3 uses before it has to be wet from the bucket again
-
Bucket
- Can be filled from the sink
- Has 3 uses before it has to get re-filled
Changes :
Misc :
- The buttons on the shop screen will now dissapear when using Keyboard & Mouse
Changed depots in unstable branch