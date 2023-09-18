Introducing... The Unstable Branch! | 23B1-P0 Patch notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

That's right! We're releasing a new branch for you all to enjoy!

Introducing... The "Unstable Branch"! This branch can be accessed by right clicking on Run a Café in steam, and navigate to Properties > Betas > Beta Participation > Unstable.

We will be updating this build more frequently with much smaller updates that show off some new features that are in development for a future update! From this, we will be able to get all your feedback from these smaller builds to improve the features with community feedback before releasing a feature to the live build!

With that, Here are the patch notes for the first Unstable Branch!

23B1-P0 | Spilling and Cleaning

New :

Messes :

Filled Coffee Cups & The bucket will spills out their contents when tipped over (measuring cup to be added later)

Items :

Rag Can be wet from sink or bucket 1 use before it has to be wet from the sink or bucket again

Mop Must be wet from the bucket 3 uses before it has to be wet from the bucket again

Bucket Can be filled from the sink Has 3 uses before it has to get re-filled



Changes :

Misc :