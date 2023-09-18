 Skip to content

Run a Café update for 18 September 2023

Introducing... The Unstable Branch! | 23B1-P0 Patch notes

Build 12219086

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

That's right! We're releasing a new branch for you all to enjoy!
Introducing... The "Unstable Branch"! This branch can be accessed by right clicking on Run a Café in steam, and navigate to Properties > Betas > Beta Participation > Unstable.

We will be updating this build more frequently with much smaller updates that show off some new features that are in development for a future update! From this, we will be able to get all your feedback from these smaller builds to improve the features with community feedback before releasing a feature to the live build!

With that, Here are the patch notes for the first Unstable Branch!

23B1-P0 | Spilling and Cleaning

New :

Messes :

  • Filled Coffee Cups & The bucket will spills out their contents when tipped over (measuring cup to be added later)

Items :

  • Rag

    • Can be wet from sink or bucket
    • 1 use before it has to be wet from the sink or bucket again

  • Mop

    • Must be wet from the bucket
    • 3 uses before it has to be wet from the bucket again

  • Bucket

    • Can be filled from the sink
    • Has 3 uses before it has to get re-filled

Changes :

Misc :

  • The buttons on the shop screen will now dissapear when using Keyboard & Mouse

Changed depots in unstable branch

