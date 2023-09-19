 Skip to content

Liberté update for 19 September 2023

Victor's workshop - fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 12219016 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Revolutionists!

Some of you reported a recurring bug that started to appear after we published our latest patch - the problem would appear at Viktor's workshop and was preventing progress in the game. We're sorry about that! We've been on it and made a hotfix that's live right now. This should solve the problem and allow you to continue your journey in Liberte without further disruptions. 🙂

Thanks for sticking with us through this. Remember that we're here and working to make your Liberte experience the best it can be. 🔥

SuperStatic Team

