Planet Surfer update for 18 September 2023

Patch 1.3 - Ability Indicators

Patch 1.3 - Build 12218980

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Indicators have been added for phase rush, shrink drive, and slow time cool downs.
-A bug correlating with difficulty on the completion of level 33 has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2098391 Depot 2098391
  • Loading history…
