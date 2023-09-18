Update Notes - September 18 2023

Hey all! Thank you so much for sharing your love for Fear the Spotlight so far.

All of the video and written feedback has helped us create our first update patch.

Some of the changes made include:

Skip showdown cutscene when you die/retry

Added some extra inhalers when the difficulty ramps up near the end

Fixed file save bug that would sometimes set/reset puzzles incorrectly

Fixed library collision some players got stuck in.

Fixed pool audio ignoring volume settings

Fixed minor enemy AI bugs

Thanks again for the feedback. you are really helping improve the play experience for other players.