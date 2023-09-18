 Skip to content

Arcanum update for 18 September 2023

Hotfix v1.0.1.1

Build 12218830

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix following the Quality of life update.

Added
  • Added a widget that tells the player when to escape
  • Added blocking volumes in a lot of places to keep players out of inaccessible areas
Changes
  • Changed it where all living players must exit for the game to end
  • Changed it to where players can now join a lobby after it has already begun
  • Changed one of the tape spawn locations
  • Changed some minor parts of Ravenswood Manor
  • Lowered the ambience loudness in Ravenswood Manor
  • Lowered the Amount of times the Baby will attack
  • Lowered the Amount of times the Nanny will scream
  • Removed the player caps from the host game widget (Note: Its still capped at 4 people max)
  • Baby speed has been lowered
  • Fixed a bug where the babies laughter
  • Fixed a bug where the babies laughter looped
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where players could hear the loading screen audio twice
  • Fixed a bug where once the game is beaten the host can not invite players anymore
  • Fixed a bug where only the host can see the ghost event in the lobby
  • Fixed a bug where players legs go through the ground in the lobby
  • Fixed a bug where only the host can end the game
  • Fixed a bug where players could hear the AI heartbeat twice
  • Fixed a bug where you could see a jump scare before it happened
  • Fixed a bug where the Key Door UI Was not displaying on clients

