Hotfix v1.0.1.1

Hotfix following the Quality of life update.
Added
- Added a widget that tells the player when to escape
- Added blocking volumes in a lot of places to keep players out of inaccessible areas
Changes
- Changed it where all living players must exit for the game to end
- Changed it to where players can now join a lobby after it has already begun
- Changed one of the tape spawn locations
- Changed some minor parts of Ravenswood Manor
- Lowered the ambience loudness in Ravenswood Manor
- Lowered the Amount of times the Baby will attack
- Lowered the Amount of times the Nanny will scream
- Removed the player caps from the host game widget (Note: Its still capped at 4 people max)
- Baby speed has been lowered
- Fixed a bug where the babies laughter
- Fixed a bug where the babies laughter looped
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where players could hear the loading screen audio twice
- Fixed a bug where once the game is beaten the host can not invite players anymore
- Fixed a bug where only the host can see the ghost event in the lobby
- Fixed a bug where players legs go through the ground in the lobby
- Fixed a bug where only the host can end the game
- Fixed a bug where players could hear the AI heartbeat twice
- Fixed a bug where you could see a jump scare before it happened
- Fixed a bug where the Key Door UI Was not displaying on clients
Changed files in this update