Hello dear players

Dive into Japanese-Hawaiian story, where light is the last hope to survive. Play as Shima Nobu and fox Miwa and save the village from darkness. Miwa: The Sacred Fox is an 2D adventure platformer game with many interesting puzzle elements and a beautiful hand-drawn mystical world. And now there is a special week with 20% sale on the game! Enjoy!

Thanks for playing the game!

Baki Studio