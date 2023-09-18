 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 18 September 2023

Patch 0.6483

Patch 0.6483 · Build 12218739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue, where you could run past an enemy if you hold the move key
  • Fixed an issue, where loading a save with an unlocked door, it would still appear locked
  • Fixed an issue, where you could open the action wheel when the battle was already over

