- Fixed an issue, where you could run past an enemy if you hold the move key
- Fixed an issue, where loading a save with an unlocked door, it would still appear locked
- Fixed an issue, where you could open the action wheel when the battle was already over
Our Adventurer Guild update for 18 September 2023
Patch 0.6483
Patchnotes via Steam Community
