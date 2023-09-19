Patch 1.9.6.4 Is Now Available!

Hello Foundation community!
We've just rolled out a small patch that includes an update to the localization and various fixes. Find the details below:
Update
- Localization
Bug Fixes
- Building sub-buildings from the main monument window led to functions not being active after completion
- The dropdown for legacy monasteries wasn’t visible, which also affected some mods
Modding-specific
- Mod cache wasn’t properly updated after FBX changes
Thanks for all your valuable feedback on the recent changes. It's great to see everyone enjoying this update!
Thank you and we hope you’re having a great time with the new Desirability and Beautification changes!
Changed files in this update