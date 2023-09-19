Patch 1.9.6.4 Is Now Available!

Hello Foundation community!

We've just rolled out a small patch that includes an update to the localization and various fixes. Find the details below:

Localization

Bug Fixes

Building sub-buildings from the main monument window led to functions not being active after completion

The dropdown for legacy monasteries wasn’t visible, which also affected some mods

Modding-specific

Mod cache wasn’t properly updated after FBX changes

Thanks for all your valuable feedback on the recent changes. It's great to see everyone enjoying this update!

Thank you and we hope you’re having a great time with the new Desirability and Beautification changes!