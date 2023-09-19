 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Foundation update for 19 September 2023

Patch 1.9.6.4 Is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12218716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Foundation community!

We've just rolled out a small patch that includes an update to the localization and various fixes. Find the details below:

Update

  • Localization

Bug Fixes

  • Building sub-buildings from the main monument window led to functions not being active after completion
  • The dropdown for legacy monasteries wasn’t visible, which also affected some mods

Modding-specific

  • Mod cache wasn’t properly updated after FBX changes

Thanks for all your valuable feedback on the recent changes. It's great to see everyone enjoying this update!

Thank you and we hope you’re having a great time with the new Desirability and Beautification changes!

Changed files in this update

Foundation Content Depot 690831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link