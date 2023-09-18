V0.5.1.0 Released

New music:
- New theme song, Transformation for Fun and Profit, composed by caeluswindcat! ( https://linktr.ee/floraliamusic )
New Random/generated clients:
- Husband into dirndl-wearing Oktoberfest woman autumn seasonal client
New story clients:
- Lady V - VII, transforming a trio of men into a mannequin, fishnet stockings, and bustier
New products:
- Lamia Lime Tequila Shots, transforming the drinker into a lamia
- Fairy Sugar Dust, transforming the eater into energetic fairies
- Dragon Ade, a boba energy lemonade that transforms the drinker into an antrho dragon
- Foxy Time Tea, a tea that turns the drinker into a suave fox person!
- Rocking Raven mouthwash that turns the user into a punk raven person
New artwork:
- Lamia by LadyCleopatra
- Fox person by LadyCleopatra
- Modern party fairy by MohMohpd (https://www.deviantart.com/mohmohpd)
- Surfer dragon girl by MohMohpd
- Rocking raven man by MohMohpd
- Autumn storefront variant images by Iridius (https://www.deviantart.com/iridiusthestygian)
Other/Misc:
- Added some keyboard controls for transformation slider minigame:
-- Press X to lock along the X axis
-- Press C to lock along the Y axis
