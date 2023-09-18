 Skip to content

Transformation Tycoon update for 18 September 2023

V0.5.1.0 Released

Build 12218689

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New music:

New Random/generated clients:

  • Husband into dirndl-wearing Oktoberfest woman autumn seasonal client

New story clients:

  • Lady V - VII, transforming a trio of men into a mannequin, fishnet stockings, and bustier

New products:

  • Lamia Lime Tequila Shots, transforming the drinker into a lamia
  • Fairy Sugar Dust, transforming the eater into energetic fairies
  • Dragon Ade, a boba energy lemonade that transforms the drinker into an antrho dragon
  • Foxy Time Tea, a tea that turns the drinker into a suave fox person!
  • Rocking Raven mouthwash that turns the user into a punk raven person

New artwork:

Other/Misc:

  • Added some keyboard controls for transformation slider minigame:
    -- Press X to lock along the X axis
    -- Press C to lock along the Y axis

