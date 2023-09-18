 Skip to content

Formula Bwoah update for 18 September 2023

More Robost Lobby along with a new Series

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Series 3 has been added in the duel 1v1 mode with Rain
  • New Series 3 crew cards

Improvements:

  • The waiting lobby now gives more details regarding the ongoing race. ie: The current lap of the user, etc
  • The waiting lobby shows if the player is new to the lobby or was already a part of the previous/ongoing race

Changes:

  • The required trophies to progress from Series 1 to 2 has been reduced to 60 trophies from 300 trophies.

Bug Fixes:

  • Rejoining a lobby sometimes resulted in the player name showing up twice or not showing up at all
  • Engine mode consume speed changed the tire wear too in the Lobby settings

