More Robost Lobby along with a new Series

New Features:
- Series 3 has been added in the duel 1v1 mode with Rain
- New Series 3 crew cards
Improvements:
- The waiting lobby now gives more details regarding the ongoing race. ie: The current lap of the user, etc
- The waiting lobby shows if the player is new to the lobby or was already a part of the previous/ongoing race
Changes:
- The required trophies to progress from Series 1 to 2 has been reduced to 60 trophies from 300 trophies.
Bug Fixes:
- Rejoining a lobby sometimes resulted in the player name showing up twice or not showing up at all
- Engine mode consume speed changed the tire wear too in the Lobby settings
