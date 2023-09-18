NEW UPDATE # New Office System 🔥🔥

**

New Office System

**

We have introduced a completely modular office construction system. You have full freedom to add multiple floors and design these floors as you wish. Additionally, customizable elevators are available to allow you to move comfortably between these floors. This enables you to quickly and easily access different levels of your office.

Decoration options are another exciting feature of the game. You can choose from a wide range of decoration options to decorate your offices according to your own style. Whether you want to create a modern office or a vintage-style space, the game gives you complete control in this regard.

We have decided to restore some buildings in the game. Currently, these updates have not yet arrived with this update. However, you will see these updates in future updates.



**

New Beginning: Your Caravan!

**

Now you will have your own caravan at the beginning of the game. This will serve as your starting point in the game and an excellent place to upgrade your vehicle.





**

Gas Station Restoration:

**

Redesign your gas station to provide your customers with more comfortable service. Upgrade the station to attract more customers and increase your income.





**

RedBar Restoration:

**

We have completely transformed RedBar and made it more modern. On the upper floor, you can play an exciting blackjack game. On the lower floor, you can enjoy your drinks.







To keep up with us more closely, you can join our Discord channel or contact us at contact@redaxegames.com.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33304/

Best Regards,

Red Axe Games Team