P.A.T.C.H Notes V.1.5.6.1

Server & Network Version: v100.5H

Client Version: E2.1.1

Dear Players

We are excited to announce the latest patch for our beloved game, which includes exciting new content, improvements and bug fixes that will take your gaming experience to a whole new level! With the release of version 2.1.1, we truly value your feedback and support and hope these improvements will make your journey in the game more enjoyable and rewarding. Thank you for being part of our vibrant community! Stay tuned for more adventures and happy gaming!

The base bonus values of some mobs have been changed.

Some minor and major UI based changes have been implemented.

Optimization and improvements to Lost Empire, Quarantine Island, Zorandor and a few other maps.

Fixed bugs in some of the missions.

Fixed a bug with no bonuses for items.

Fixed a bug where the game camera would sometimes stay inside the wall.

Fixed a bug where the "M" large map would open and not show NPC's.

Fixed items that were supposed to be timed but their durations were not working.

Fixed some translation bugs.

Fixed a bug with animations (Petrun)

Fixed a delay in animations (Mage)

Fixed an issue with the Mage class not being able to deal damage.

Replaced missing NPCs in the Wolf-Shaman forest, White witch queen empire, and Cursed Warlord map.

Healer and Nurse have been placed in the Capital teleport arena for those who forgot to turn in the quest on Quarantine Island.

Mixer not working on some maps in game soundtracks and sounds, will be updated.

Due to an issue with some data not being cached in the game, update has been issued on Steam.

**NOTE:[/b ]The Steam update will reset your cache to store data cached by the remote repository on your computer. This is why your first login to the game after the update will be very, very slow. This is because it is trying to do caching. Remember that every time you visit a part of the game, if it is the first time, it will load very late. However, the second time it will load at its normal speed. You need to wait patiently for this.

[b]Please restart Steam for strong and healthy game communication.**

We are with you on the adventure,

Your M2M Team