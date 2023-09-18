Day 4 Patch - Optimisations

We're touched by the support, enthusiasm and constructive suggestions shown since Deceit 2's launch last Thursday. September 14th is a date we won't soon forget.

This past weekend was a whirlwind of activity. We witnessed masterful deceptions, clever deductions, and some intense gameplay moments, all in the name of the Game Master. Alongside these highlights, we've been diligently addressing the technical challenges some players have faced. Rest assured, we're deploying updates to enhance optimisation, performance, and connection experiences.

With today’s patch we're releasing an update aimed at improving Deceit 2's performance & connectivity across all devices. Our goal remains clear: swift connections, quick game loads, and a seamless round of deception for everyone. We will also be sharing more details on our next round of content updates very soon.

Your feedback is invaluable, and we massively appreciate any encouraging reviews and comments as the team works day and night through launch month. We're actively gathering insights, identifying issues, and refining the game's overall experience.

Thank you for your patience, steadfast support, and engaging gameplay. We look forward to seeing you in the Asylum!

PATCH NOTES