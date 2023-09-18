Day 4 Patch - Optimisations

We're touched by the support, enthusiasm and constructive suggestions shown since Deceit 2's launch last Thursday. September 14th is a date we won't soon forget.
This past weekend was a whirlwind of activity. We witnessed masterful deceptions, clever deductions, and some intense gameplay moments, all in the name of the Game Master. Alongside these highlights, we've been diligently addressing the technical challenges some players have faced. Rest assured, we're deploying updates to enhance optimisation, performance, and connection experiences.
With today’s patch we're releasing an update aimed at improving Deceit 2's performance & connectivity across all devices. Our goal remains clear: swift connections, quick game loads, and a seamless round of deception for everyone. We will also be sharing more details on our next round of content updates very soon.
Your feedback is invaluable, and we massively appreciate any encouraging reviews and comments as the team works day and night through launch month. We're actively gathering insights, identifying issues, and refining the game's overall experience.
Thank you for your patience, steadfast support, and engaging gameplay. We look forward to seeing you in the Asylum!
PATCH NOTES
- Players can no longer teleport with the Return Pad whilst holding the Escape Key.
- Once the Escape Key has been claimed there are now only 2 minutes for the Innocents to escape the Ritual. If they fail to do so within that time limit then the Infected will automatically win.
- The main menu music has been updated
- Updated localisation for German, French, Italian, Thai, Korean, Russian, and Portuguese (Brazilian).
- New audio added to the pistol's first-time equip animation.
- The pitch of the terror scream sounds has been reduced, it’s now more Steven Tyler than Britney.
- The key waypoint image has been updated
- The description for the Adrenaline has been updated to include avoiding Sanity loss
- The curtain mesh in the Morgue has been replaced
- Deduced and addressed a critical issue causing players to fail to connect to the game server, causing a significant percentage of games to fail to start. Yes, we know…
- [FIXED] Players can hide by the generator, and avoid the terror altogether. Nice try, folks!
- [FIXED] It is possible to navigate to unintended areas of the map in multiple locations.
- [FIXED] First person animations don’t show properly on wide screen monitors. This causes issues with seeing items such as the Inspection Pin.
- [FIXED] Throwables (grenades, flare) unintentionally show 2 being thrown at the same time.
- [FIXED] The report button can fail to show on the game summary screen.
- [FIXED] Priya’s hair can occasionally appear glitched.
