Research & worker update
This update focuses on new features for progression and money management. Of course, there are also 4 new animals which brings the animal count to 15.
Research tree
There is now research tree for unlocking new things. Research tree will be expanded with future content updates.
Staff
Buildings now need to be staffed and different worker types have different effects to the building. You can choose to have unskilled goblins who steal some of the income but are cheap or have more qualified humans who charge more wage.
Worker types also affect normal workers and there are plans to have more types with different effects, like mages.
Other things
- Game now tracks your gold income and spending which is also saved.
- Many UX fixes to UI, like object rotation arrows.
- Cockatrice, harpy, chimera and capricorn added.
Changed files in this update