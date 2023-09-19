Research & worker update

This update focuses on new features for progression and money management. Of course, there are also 4 new animals which brings the animal count to 15.

Research tree

There is now research tree for unlocking new things. Research tree will be expanded with future content updates.

Staff

Buildings now need to be staffed and different worker types have different effects to the building. You can choose to have unskilled goblins who steal some of the income but are cheap or have more qualified humans who charge more wage.

Worker types also affect normal workers and there are plans to have more types with different effects, like mages.

Other things