Update 83 - QOL and fixes

Hi all,
This update contains the following:
- The crystalizers can be filled with a single click. The button only appears when you have enough crystal dust to fill all available slots.
- The cyclone staff's status area effect (wet) can now target enemies closer to the player.
- The lamia sharpshooter in Cursed Sands now does slightly less damage and has a slightly shorter range.
- Removed the "wood chop" sound that appeared when the exit was activated.
- An error occurred when all chests were opened while the hireling Guide was used. The error caused the game to slow down.
Note that the "Tomb Raider" achievement requires the SAME player to destroy 20 sarcophagi.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update