[UPDATE] Core gameplay part 2.

Patch Notes 0.3.2
New Tutorials
- how to play
- how to play for every hero
- video tooltips for every abilies
Gameplay
Gameplay Updated:
Gameplay Updated:
Auto-tackle lag decreased
To decrease chaos in close-quarter fights, we decreased base character speed (both for hero and titan). At the same time, we increased character speed when using stamina.
Ball (relic) grabbing
We have implemented a number of technical fixes to improve player comfort when picking up the ball.
Knockbacks of all abilities revised
Knock-back mechanics on the opponent when using certain abilities have been implemented as well as support VFX for knock-backs.
Rage gain and accumulation rebalanced
Rage (the energy needed to charge your ultimate and transform into titan form) is now taking a longer time to accumulate but the transformation to your titan is more impactful over the course of the match. The philosophy behind character ability is based on a 3 tier approach - your 1st ability is used frequently (ex: LilChi putting up the wall), your 2nd ability is situational (LilChi’s bat, or Niya’s gateways), your 3rd and ultimate ability is a game-breaker.
We have made a number of technical fixes in order to improve comfort and control for the player when tackling the opponent. This is to minimize situations where your character is getting stuck on an object or another opponent in your proximity.
Basic speed change - difference from sprint speed increased
Minor balance fix to improve the ball’s momentum (force).
VFX system rework and major update
We added VFX for knock-back, as well as buff and de-buff for the affected hero/titan when impacted by the opponent’s abilities
Camera system enhanced
Cameras comfort improved by adjusting camera position, making objects translucent, and adding visual feedback when using certain abilities:
- LilChi wall
- Optima ray/Solar Embrace
- Zeno Crushing Thunderfall
- Bugfixes!
Heroes
Hero Optima
Hero Optima abilities Updated
Sunflower (Ability 1)
- VFX updated when using the ability, now the flower has team color (ally/enemy)
- More from the ally + increased slowdown for the enemy
- VFX added for the affected opponent
- VFX added for affected ally
Solar Embrace (Ability 2)
- more from ally + increase slowdown for enemy
- VFX added for affected (by the ability) opponent
- VFX added for affected ally
Brilliant Ikon (Ultimate)
- Technical fixes focused on decreasing lags when deploying the ability and decreasing the lags for teleporting into the center of the sphere
- VFX between Optima and deployed sphere
- VFX transition for Hero and Titan form added
Hero Lil-Chi
Hero Lil-Chi abilities Updated
Walls of Escribis (Ability 1)
Titan Lil-Chi Walls knockback the opponents
Hero Niya
Hero Niya abilities Updated
Wraith Rush (Ability 1)
- Niya (both in hero/titan form ) can now dash through “walls” on the map
- Niya can carry ball and use the ability
- Hero Niya can pickup free ball/relic
- Titan Niya when dashing takes the ball/relic from opponents
Cosmic Gateways (Ability 2)
- Multiple bugfixes for deploying teleports
- Niya can now throw the “exit” point of teleport
Temporal Warp (Ultimate)
- VFX added when deploying the ability
- VFX feedback added for affected (by the ability) players
- VFX added during transition for Hero and Titan form
- Ability affected for all opponents on map
- Rebalanced strength and duration
Hero Zeno
Hero Zeno abilities Updated
Thunderclap (Ability 1)
- VFX feedback added for affected opponents (lighting around character)
- Fixes improving targeting comfort
- Knockback opponents in titan form + VFX feedback added
Crushing Thunderfall (Ability 2)
- VFX feedback added for affected opponents (lighting around character)
- Targeting system comfort update
- When it Titan ability stuns all opponents within the radius + VFX feedback for opponents
Ion Grasp (Ultimate)
- VFX feedback added for affected opponents (lighting around character) + lighting strike
- VFX link from Titan to ball
- Multiple bugfix
Maps
- Gates Buttons logic enhanced
- Starstrider map visual fixes
- All maps - VFX acceleration lane added/changed
- Bugfixes - collision etc.
Sound
Improved audio system performance and its impact on RAM and CPU load
Added new sounds for:
- Lilchi Club Kick
- Lilchi Player Scrolls collision
- Zeno Ion Bind
- Optima Ray Of Sun
- Optima Buff and Debuff
- Optima Ultimate Link
- VO sounds for tutorial
