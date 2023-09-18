[UPDATE] Core gameplay part 2.

Another Monday, another Update day!

Welcome to part 2 of our core gameplay overall, with additions and tweaks galore.

Patch Notes 0.3.2

New Tutorials

how to play

how to play for every hero

video tooltips for every abilies

Gameplay

Gameplay features

Gameplay Updated:

Auto-tackle lag decreased

To decrease chaos in close-quarter fights, we decreased base character speed (both for hero and titan). At the same time, we increased character speed when using stamina.

Ball (relic) grabbing

We have implemented a number of technical fixes to improve player comfort when picking up the ball.

Knockbacks of all abilities revised

Knock-back mechanics on the opponent when using certain abilities have been implemented as well as support VFX for knock-backs.

Rage gain and accumulation rebalanced

Rage (the energy needed to charge your ultimate and transform into titan form) is now taking a longer time to accumulate but the transformation to your titan is more impactful over the course of the match. The philosophy behind character ability is based on a 3 tier approach - your 1st ability is used frequently (ex: LilChi putting up the wall), your 2nd ability is situational (LilChi’s bat, or Niya’s gateways), your 3rd and ultimate ability is a game-breaker.

We have made a number of technical fixes in order to improve comfort and control for the player when tackling the opponent. This is to minimize situations where your character is getting stuck on an object or another opponent in your proximity.

Basic speed change - difference from sprint speed increased

Minor balance fix to improve the ball’s momentum (force).

VFX system rework and major update

We added VFX for knock-back, as well as buff and de-buff for the affected hero/titan when impacted by the opponent’s abilities

Camera system enhanced

Cameras comfort improved by adjusting camera position, making objects translucent, and adding visual feedback when using certain abilities:

LilChi wall

Optima ray/Solar Embrace

Zeno Crushing Thunderfall

Bugfixes!

Heroes

Hero Optima

Hero Optima abilities Updated

Sunflower (Ability 1)

VFX updated when using the ability, now the flower has team color (ally/enemy)

More from the ally + increased slowdown for the enemy

VFX added for the affected opponent

VFX added for affected ally

Solar Embrace (Ability 2)

more from ally + increase slowdown for enemy

VFX added for affected (by the ability) opponent

VFX added for affected ally

Brilliant Ikon (Ultimate)

Technical fixes focused on decreasing lags when deploying the ability and decreasing the lags for teleporting into the center of the sphere

VFX between Optima and deployed sphere

VFX transition for Hero and Titan form added

Hero Lil-Chi

Hero Lil-Chi abilities Updated

Walls of Escribis (Ability 1)

Titan Lil-Chi Walls knockback the opponents

Hero Niya

Hero Niya abilities Updated

Wraith Rush (Ability 1)

Niya (both in hero/titan form ) can now dash through “walls” on the map

Niya can carry ball and use the ability

Hero Niya can pickup free ball/relic

Titan Niya when dashing takes the ball/relic from opponents

Cosmic Gateways (Ability 2)

Multiple bugfixes for deploying teleports

Niya can now throw the “exit” point of teleport

Temporal Warp (Ultimate)

VFX added when deploying the ability

VFX feedback added for affected (by the ability) players

VFX added during transition for Hero and Titan form

Ability affected for all opponents on map

Rebalanced strength and duration

Hero Zeno

Hero Zeno abilities Updated

Thunderclap (Ability 1)

VFX feedback added for affected opponents (lighting around character)

Fixes improving targeting comfort

Knockback opponents in titan form + VFX feedback added

Crushing Thunderfall (Ability 2)

VFX feedback added for affected opponents (lighting around character)

Targeting system comfort update

When it Titan ability stuns all opponents within the radius + VFX feedback for opponents

Ion Grasp (Ultimate)

VFX feedback added for affected opponents (lighting around character) + lighting strike

VFX link from Titan to ball

Multiple bugfix

Maps

Gates Buttons logic enhanced

Starstrider map visual fixes

All maps - VFX acceleration lane added/changed

Bugfixes - collision etc.

Sound

Improved audio system performance and its impact on RAM and CPU load

Added new sounds for: