KovaaK’s 3.3.0

PLAYLIST BROWSER

KovaaKs.com now features Playlists! You can browse or search by name, author, and aim type. The playlist view shows the description, breakdown of scenarios by type, playlist time, and scenario list. You can click to play from the website or copy the sharecode. Additionally, you can also click on a playlist creator to check their profile and follow them 😀

LOCALIZATIONS

We are happy to announce that major parts of the Sandbox are now localized into Japanese and Simplified Chinese. You can access them through Settings -> Misc. Many thanks to pleasewait and ObserverQwQ for helping with the translations! If you have any suggestions for fixes or improvements or are interested in translating the Sandbox, join our Discord and reach out! 😀





CHARACTER RECORDING

With the 3.3.0 patch, scenario creators can now record their own mouse and keyboard inputs in the scenario editor and make use of those recordings in the following ways:

Have players follow a pre-recorded movement path from spawn (looping or not).

Have bots (targets or teammates) follow a pre-recorded movement path from spawn (looping or not).

Have bots mix in pre-recorded sequences of dodge patterns within their normal movements.

And more!

How-To:

Once in the scenario editor, pressing F1 will begin recording, and pressing F1 again will stop recording. After a playback file has been created, the Character Profile editor’s Spawn tab or the Dodge Profile’s Playback tab allows you to make use of the playbacks.

Playback Mode allows you to specify whether the recorded movement pattern should lock the character to the same exact x/y/z location that was used at the time of the recording or not.

IMPROVED CHALLENGE ENDSCREEN

Given it’s one of the most seen and replayed moments of the KovaaK’s experience, the challenge endscreen is something we seek to constantly improve. One particular piece of feedback that caught our eye was that the score graph could feel jarring at times, depending on scores achieved during a given time frame. To improve this, we have reworked the top and bottom of the graph so that they anchor to the closest leaderboard percentiles (25th, 50th, 75th, and 90th). This should improve the scaling of the graph and also comes with the bonus of being able to use it as a discrete leaderboard representation.

Finally, we moved the scenario title to the header and made it possible to customize the graph color (Settings -> UI); We will continue to enhance this screen but the resulting experience should feel significantly better for new, existing and returning users.



We are thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new "Creator Tools." With these tools, you now have the power to craft your very own benchmarks and workouts, tailor-made to their needs and preferences.

A few notes:

With this update, all scenarios added to a Benchmark or Workout will remain playable through the Sandbox.

You don't need KovaaK's Plus to create and submit benchmarks/workouts.

We can't wait to see the awesome creations you come up with!





KOVAAK'S PLUS TOPBAR UPGRADE

The topbar now shows a browser button and displays some player info, such as username, avatar, flag, etc.

WORKOUTS

CONTENT BROWSER

Based on your feedback and requests, we have updated the functionality of the Session Statistics and Clock widgets:

Under Settings->UI, you can now configure the Session Statistics widget to show only the timer, only the statistics, or both.

The Clock widget now also shows a cumulative gameplay timer since the game was last opened.

NEW SKYBOXES

We have added new sky options to test the idea of a “moving skybox”! For now these aren’t affected by the advanced sky settings, such as “Sun/Stars”, “Tint”, etc. but we will eventually make them compatible.



KOVAAK’S MAP CREATOR

In response to your valuable feedback and requests, we've added two new shapes to the map creator:

Quarter Dome: A sleek, quarter-dome shape for seamless integration.

Concave Corner: A steeper version of our existing “Concave Ramp” shape, closer to half a circle/sphere.

We hope you find these additions useful and enhance your map design possibilities!



SCENARIO EDITOR ENHANCEMENTS

New variable: "Restart Dodge Profile Timer on Respawn" - when this variable is utilized, the bot will reset its timer of current dodge profile on respawn.

Dodge profile enhancements to “Initial Left/Right” and “Initial Forward/Back”. You now have the following options available: Left/Right; Initial Strafe: Left / Right / Random; Initial Strafe On: Initial Spawn / Every Spawn / Swap Dodge Profile; Forward/Back; Initial Strafe: Forward / Back / Random; Initial Strafe On: Initial Spawn / Every Spawn / Swap Dodge Profile.

Dodge Profile Editor: Increase maximum value for Time variables in UI to 100s.

MISC ENHANCEMENTS

You can now make the leaderboard, Freeplay Manager and Playlist windows larger by hiding the HUD element "Hotbar".

Adjusted scenario cache download so it only writes to disk when the game is paused. This should reduce stutters caused by scenario updates.

Online Playlists can now be marked as unlisted when creating them. An unlisted online playlist will still have a ShareCode, it just won’t be discoverable through the Playlist Browser. Although we recognize this is a niche addition, we’re hoping it empowers the coaching community.

We’ve consolidated and updated tags for scenario creation. This is the first effort towards improving the experience of finding and discovering scenarios and their creators.

Modified difficulty indicator to have different colors for different difficulties (red to green).

The Leaderboard widget is slightly larger when in Challenge mode and not part of a Playlist.

Added footstep and fall sound effects.

By default, it’s only enabled on humanoid characters but you can enable it for all character types.

Settings -> UI - when clicking 'Show Health Bars only when damaged', the option to show health bars will now automatically turn on if it wasn't already.

Resized Font on Clock and FPS Widgets to be smaller.

Updated KovaaK’s Benchmarks button to “KovaaK’s Plus”.

Added tooltip for play toggle during playlists.

Playlist window changes - removed button to change title/description, made title/description always editable while editing a scenario. This reduces the number of clicks and keeps the user-flow simple.

Added 'Replay' button on Challenge End Screen for when we're in a playlist but not complete with it.

Added character limit to Playlist titles.

Optimized health bar.

Map Creator search bar now shows hint text “Search” to make it more noticeable.

Re-organized “Session Manager” UI so it’s easier to understand and renamed it “Freeplay Manager”.

Added MenuClick and MenuHover sounds to the default list of sound effects.

MISC FIXES

“Downloading Scenario Updates” now obeys the time interval set by the User Settings, instead of doing it on every game launch.

Changed UI scaling rule in Project Settings to better support screens using aspect ratios other than 16:9.

DPI Settings UI alignment.

Now applying Set Keyboard Focus on Construct in hopes of helping Linux users.

Player’s color highlight on the leaderboard is now assigned to the Primary Color in Settings -> UI.

Fixed tooltip in Reaction Tab for LOS Reaction Type

Fixed an issue with Strafe Swap Pause where bots would stay paused through death/respawn.

Fixed Play Toggle being fully grayed out during a Playlist.

Fixed issue where explosive weapons with flat knockback were always using the max value instead of randomizing between min and max.

Fixed tooltip on Zoomed Scope option.

Fixed a couple of crashes.

Fixed lag on the Trainer.

Better handling of high score posting when using Local Scenarios and/or Local Playlists.

Fixed playlist keybind related softlock.

Fixed playlist next / playlist prev having the wrong name.

Some work on scenario caching.

Long playlist names no longer flow on top of buttons in the Scenario Browser.

Fixed first person hands being dithered.

Fixed NaN dates appearing in graphs.

Fixed issue with scenario editor validation and bot/aim profiles.

Fixed “Move to get more points” message so that it doesn’t come up when the player has in fact moved.

Changed Settings Cog widget color to match header text color.

Fixed gibs not working.

Only show popup windows when the game is paused.

Added call to Unpause Session Timer after restarting a benchmark, which was also bugging the Scenario Stats sometimes.

Fixed themes not loading in the trainer menu.

Fixed respawn logic for characters that ignore collision with other characters - they will no longer hold back on spawning when other characters are overlapping their spawn spots.

KOVAAKS.COM

We recently launched a website that features a new way to find and follow scenarios, playlists and their creators, as well as a place to create your own KovaaK’s profile, benchmarks, workouts and competitions!

Check it out at http://kovaaks.com

KNOWN ISSUES

When using and testing Playback Profiles on the Scenario Editor, one often is required to “respawn” the character to see any changes made. One quick way to do this is to switch teams back and forth (1 to 2 and then back to 1, for example) on the “Freeplay Manager”. We will be looking into ways to improve this user-experience.

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your feedback and ideas - find us @KovaaKs and on our Discord. Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!