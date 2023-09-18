Open Mod has now reached version 2.0!

Hey there folks! After 2 months of working on the clock we are here with the 2.0 update!

Biggest highlights of 2.0:

-massive refactoring of the code responsible for loading assets into memory. This made memory usage go from 25+ gb down to average 5gb.

-language localization with 13 languages

-the way the player animates has been drastically simplified in order to reduce animation memory usage from 1.5gb to ~500mb

-many bug fixes, adjustments, graphics improvements

With this update we come with a complete revamp of the Steam page as well as some free stuff, such as Zombies game mode and a skin pack, but also a DLC which comes with 2 tiers, a 9.99$ one and a 19.99$ one. See the details on the main Steam page.

Thank you for bearing with us! And we hope now with small loading times solved any crypto mining suspicion would be gone. Have a great day!

Please be patient with this update as there might be things that broken that we've overvlooked. The code has 'suffered' a big change and it's likely that's happened. However, we are here to fix it in a matter of hours! Please come to our Discord to report any issues you find (https://dsc.gg/openmod)

Changelog:

Open Mod 2.0 [18-Sept-2023]

-MASSIVE refactoring of how we handle the object loading and instantiation. The game would load 25+ gb worth of assets right when booting up. That was because they were referenced in one main game file that is referenced in the login scene. This game file contains references of every gun, attachment, player model, attachment skin, basically everything in-game., and even if those files were not actually used (not all of them at the same time at least) they would still load into ram as soon as the game boots up, because they were referenced. This means 25+GB of textures, animations, meshes etc would be loaded into ram + page file with the disk speed, therefore if you were on an HDD loading 25+gb would be ultra slow, and on a SSD would still be slow, but faster. Basically those 25+ gb would load with your disk speed, and if your disk speed was small then the loading would take a lot. We now use Unity's addressable system which helps us load assets at rumtime only when needed, therefore, now even if they are referenced in our scripts, they won't be loaded into memory unless we actually need it and tell it to. This should be a big breakthrough that should unload the memory usage heavily. In our tests we got the following results: 3.5gb average ram usage in shooting range alone and an average 5 gb ram usage in any other map, with players, at 1080p and Ultra graphics settings (resolution matters since at 4k the render texture would take more memory, also many graphics settings affect memory usage, therefore this test was done on Ultra). However, going down to average 5 gb from 25+gb is great! Using Unity’s Addressables has one downside though, which is the materials and attachments would visibly load before your eyes, it won’t be in an instant anymore but spread on more frames. However, the massive ram unload is absolutely worth the async loading.

-MASSIVE add-on: added language localization. Supported languages for now are English, Spanish, Chinese(Simplified), Arabic, Turkish, French, German, Romanian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Finish. The translations are done by Google Translate so expect it to not be 100% acurate at the moment. But it should be a huge help if you don't know too much english. Please join our Discord and help us where you find language mistakes that need correction (dsc.gg/openmod)

-MASSIVE refactoring of how we handle weapon and player animation loading. Previously we’ve had all the weapons and everything else that is animated on the player model in the same animator, now we’ve created a simplified version of the player animator and we override animations based on what weapons we have selected in our loadout. This massively unloads ram usage for animations from 1.4gb to ~500mb

-fixed an issue where melees, throwables and assets would have the customize button instead of preview only in inventory. And the preview button wouldn’t go in the preview menu but instead cause an error

-fixed an issue with ragdolls, they would look as if they would be spawned in

-fixed an issue where if the player would draw weapon then toggle aiming, the gun would not go to aiming after the draw animation. Basically the player had to wait the draw time and toggle aiming after that. We’ve made it so that even if player clicks the aiming down sight toggle while the gun is drawing the gun would go to aiming right after draw anim was over

-fixed the camera shake when grenade explodes for good. No more massive shakes in any case

-fixed a snapping animation issue at melee weapons after each attack

-fixed an issue where sometimes the silencer would disappear after being put off then on again real quick

-added an option to invert Y axis on the mouse due to feedback

-added auto exposure rendering feature. This brings more realism to the view.

-reduced the number of player models to only one per team. This was done to reduce texture usage and increase performance due to less draw calls and less skinned meshes. In the meantime we will work on creating player model customization models. We have the player model customization system but we don’t yet have models to customize.

-fixed an issue on Sandfire maps where the tree leafs would be visible through

-upgraded to Unity 2022.3 which now is in a stable and buildable state. In this version the Deferred bugs were fixed, now you can use Deferred rendering path and see the shadows on the terrains (in sandfire/asia) and also can see Soft shadows if you’re using the single camera setup. This wasnt possible before due to a unity bug, the shadows would be hard.

-fixed an issue where the shadows would be jaggy on the weapon and attachments

-fixed an issue where the killfeed entries would add up for every round. It was supposed to show only the last round killfeed and that is what it’s doing now.

-reworked the scope shaders to be able to see the lasers, muzzle flashes and the hands/gun through them. This looks much better!

-reworked the Steam page entirely with banners and a better layout + changed the old dark screenshots

-added a supporter DLC which includes limited edition supporter items and 200$+ worth of store items

-added a free skin pack that can be received if you join Discord

-made Zombies free since because of crypto miner accusations the PvP is not very populated, therefore you can now play zombies solo or with a friend and have some fun until we build a proper PvP player base

-added 3 reward post apocalyptic themed skins for players that complete the zombies game mode

-made zombies not be able to push the players, this was done with the cost of player being able to slightly push the zombies and because big hoards of zombies could push the player out of the map

-various more bug fixes and improvements