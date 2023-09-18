Update 1.3

New update for Dream #46 (v1.3). Here are the changes :
- Fixed a broken Steam achievement
- Modified translation "Wake Up" by "Wake Up (Save & Exit)"
- Camera orientation now can be precisely controlled with analog joysticks from the gamepad
