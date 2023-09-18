 Skip to content

Dream #46 update for 18 September 2023

Update 1.3

18 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update for Dream #46 (v1.3). Here are the changes :

  • Fixed a broken Steam achievement
  • Modified translation "Wake Up" by "Wake Up (Save & Exit)"
  • Camera orientation now can be precisely controlled with analog joysticks from the gamepad

Changed files in this update

