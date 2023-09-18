 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cyber Space Driver update for 18 September 2023

UPDATE: 3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12218186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Default Radio music ( 10 Songs )
Roads collision FIX
Flip Car Sound Effect and (4) second Usage Delay.
Main menu visual updates.
Starting Video Updates.
Transitions to character Updates.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2542381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link