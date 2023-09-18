Patch note 1.2.0

Hello everyone!

I'm very happy to be back with you after more than a month's work for a new update, with new things to discover and lots of fixes.

Without further ado, let's get to know what's new!

Features

The locked block is a new entity which can be opened using a little key. Use it when you want to create a unique path but with a key required to continue on that way!

Broken arrows now stick to the walls when you use the bow, a sign of your lightning-fast attack.

The mouse support has been added to the options menu, so you'll be much faster when you want to change few settings.

I added a little button on the titlescreen to make you join the game's Discord server and give me a lot of feedbacks to improve the game ːlunar2019grinningpigː (you can also click here to quickly join it!)

Last but not least, the major feature of this update, the interactive minimap. I'm still working on it, but it's now easier to navigate between all the current floor's rooms because you can simply open the minimap et click on a room to quickly go on it. Let me know if you want this feature to be upgraded!

There is a new look for the UI! Make sure to check it out and give me your feedback!

Some entities got a new look like the switch blocks and the switch crystals for example.

You can now place a door without a doorway to create teleports even faster.

Similarly, staircases have been removed from the editor menu and will be generated automatically when you place a pair of doors on a different floor.

There is now an error screen if the dungeon upload to the server failed.

A minimum delay has been added to the bow.

The game is now paused when the player's inventory is opened.

When you pick up an object, it will be automatically equiped if there is any place in your hands!

Messages displayed when you open a chest has been changed.

Fixes

Fixed an issue allowing players to place walls decorations and then removing walls without removing decorations.

Spikes blocks will now correctly detect collisions with all the walls between itself and the player.

End of a weird behavior when a player was abose a switch block and hit the switch crystal to make the block up. The player is now no longer stuck inside the block and the block will keep down while the player is above it.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to open the main menu while the minimap was opened.

Do not hesitate to join the game's Discord server and give me feedback. This is very important for me to improve the game by fixing all the issues and adding features you'd like to see inside Shaper.

I got many more ideas to improve the game. The game is far from the end of it's development.

Thanks all for your support!