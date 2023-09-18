 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 18 September 2023

Beta 12 "Progression" Patch (Beta 12.6.0)

Beta 12.6.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Improvements

  • Merged the 2 sides of the walls used in the generated maps to simplify map edition
  • Removed the campaign restart button
  • Only show the chapter restart button when available

Fixes

  • Fixed some transparent doors not blocking path

