Beta 12 "Progression" Patch (Beta 12.6.0)

Improvements
- Merged the 2 sides of the walls used in the generated maps to simplify map edition
- Removed the campaign restart button
- Only show the chapter restart button when available
Fixes
- Fixed some transparent doors not blocking path
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update