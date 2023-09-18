Gas Station Simulator – Employee Update is available now!🔥

Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

Not gonna lie – the excitement is getting off the charts as we’re thrilled to announce that the Employee Update is finally here! I understand that you might be busy playing the new update right now, so I won’t take much time from you today. However, I’d highly advise you to stick with me ‘till the end as I have the privilege to reveal what is coming to the Gas Station Simulator universe. So let’s see what I’ve got for you this time.

With the much anticipated Employee Update, you’ll now have the possibility to hire two additional employees, schedule everyone’s work thanks to day/night shifts, prioritize their tasks, and pay them their rightful wages – all of this within one tab accessible via the computer. How convenient is that?

In addition to all the employee-related stuff, I’ve also managed to sneak around our office and steal the patch notes from the dev team. Just don’t tell them that I just did that, okay?

Gas Station Simulator⛽

Fixed an issue with a certain car causing traffic jam near spawning points

Fixed an issue that caused drivers to choose the wrong path while driving a car out of a parking lot

Fixed an issue that caused small car “Maluch” to pick up wrong path when driving away from fuel pump

Car spawn points are no longer visible

Collected cards no longer respawn after hiding and showing Landmarks

The triangular part of the roof is now properly paintable at Gas Station level 2

Fixed an issue with cleaning employee being stuck if we pick up last trash right before them

Employee that cleaned everything will now correctly resume his work when new trash/dirt stains appears

Fixed an issue that created an empty save file

Tutorial for car fueling no longer pops up twice

Multiple corrections to environment and assets

Party Bus Customers no longer have stretched tongues

Talking to the employee no longer prevents him from continuing his work

Customers will now pick the correct way into the station if some decorations are placed near the entrance

Party Time🥳

Ice Cream delivery truck no longer leaves before being unpacked

Gas Station Simulator – Airstrip DLC✈️

Broom tutorial no longer blocks the view in Marshall Wands minigame

Fixed an issue that caused blockade of inputs while clicking on Marshall Wands

Multiple corrections to environment and assets

Gas Station Simulator – Tidal Wave DLC is coming🌊

Yes, you read that right – the whole DRAGO entertainment team is thrilled to announce the new addition to the Gas Station Simulator universe. Gas Jockeys, welcome the Tidal Wave DLC.

Key features 🔑

Pay attention to the God’s mood – Experience the wrath and benevolence of Chunchumanchu with the revolutionary Volcano Meter. This unique gauge serves as a direct reflection of the god's mood. As time passes or customer dissatisfaction mounts, Chunchumanchu's anger will grow, bringing unforeseen challenges to your island oasis.

Keep up the harmony – Balance the island's precarious harmony by performing sacred offerings at the altar. Toss coconuts, shells, or other items into the caldera to appease Chunchumanchu. Each action carries a distinct impact on lowering the god's anger and preserving your business.

Expand in the way you want to – In Tidal Wave, players will have the unique opportunity to freely expand their Gas Station empire. No objective limitations – just you and your money.

Face the consequences of your actions – Fail to maintain the god's favor, and prepare for a cataclysmic eruption that transforms your paradise into a fiery hellscape. Business will grind to a halt and customers will flee in terror. Can you keep Chunchumanchu at bay?

Mortal Business Logic – Equip your Gas Station and other structures wisely. Neglecting proper maintenance can lead to accidents, resulting in the escalation of Chunchumanchu's anger. Monitor equipment durability carefully to minimize risks.

Engage with a variety of different activities – Diversify your repertoire by providing scuba diving and surfing rentals. But beware, equipment neglect can lead to accidents that will directly affect the Volcano meter's volatile mood swings.

Confront threats that lurk in the ocean – A lurking shark adds an element of danger as it occasionally targets your customers. Quickly react by throwing objects or deploying underwater mines to protect your patrons and profits.

And much, much more – Fuel jet skis, receive cargo by boat, and confront unexpected weather phenomena such as gray sandstorms and thunders, making each day on the island a new challenge.

We’ve also just revealed the Steam page for our upcoming DLC, so if you don’t want to miss any future updates, consider adding it to your wishlist 🙇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2600880/Gas_Station_Simulator__Tidal_Wave_DLC/

Unfortunately, this is the end of our announcement. Thank you so much for sticking with me till the end, folks! Last but not the least – we’re open to hear your comments and feedback regarding not only the employee update, but also our freshly announced DLC. The stage is yours, gas jockeys – any comment that you share is valuable, so don’t hesitate to leave those down below. See you in the future devlogs!

~Your humble marketing guy – Sewek