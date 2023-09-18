Gas Station Simulator – Employee Update is available now!🔥

Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽
Not gonna lie – the excitement is getting off the charts as we’re thrilled to announce that the Employee Update is finally here! I understand that you might be busy playing the new update right now, so I won’t take much time from you today. However, I’d highly advise you to stick with me ‘till the end as I have the privilege to reveal what is coming to the Gas Station Simulator universe. So let’s see what I’ve got for you this time.
Employee Update 🧑💼
With the much anticipated Employee Update, you’ll now have the possibility to hire two additional employees, schedule everyone’s work thanks to day/night shifts, prioritize their tasks, and pay them their rightful wages – all of this within one tab accessible via the computer. How convenient is that?
Employee Update patch notes📒
In addition to all the employee-related stuff, I’ve also managed to sneak around our office and steal the patch notes from the dev team. Just don’t tell them that I just did that, okay?
Gas Station Simulator⛽
- Fixed an issue with a certain car causing traffic jam near spawning points
- Fixed an issue that caused drivers to choose the wrong path while driving a car out of a parking lot
- Fixed an issue that caused small car “Maluch” to pick up wrong path when driving away from fuel pump
- Car spawn points are no longer visible
- Collected cards no longer respawn after hiding and showing Landmarks
- The triangular part of the roof is now properly paintable at Gas Station level 2
- Fixed an issue with cleaning employee being stuck if we pick up last trash right before them
- Employee that cleaned everything will now correctly resume his work when new trash/dirt stains appears
- Fixed an issue that created an empty save file
- Tutorial for car fueling no longer pops up twice
- Multiple corrections to environment and assets
- Party Bus Customers no longer have stretched tongues
- Talking to the employee no longer prevents him from continuing his work
- Customers will now pick the correct way into the station if some decorations are placed near the entrance
Party Time🥳
- Ice Cream delivery truck no longer leaves before being unpacked
Gas Station Simulator – Airstrip DLC✈️
- Broom tutorial no longer blocks the view in Marshall Wands minigame
- Fixed an issue that caused blockade of inputs while clicking on Marshall Wands
- Multiple corrections to environment and assets
Gas Station Simulator – Tidal Wave DLC is coming🌊
Yes, you read that right – the whole DRAGO entertainment team is thrilled to announce the new addition to the Gas Station Simulator universe. Gas Jockeys, welcome the Tidal Wave DLC.
Key features 🔑
-
Pay attention to the God’s mood – Experience the wrath and benevolence of Chunchumanchu with the revolutionary Volcano Meter. This unique gauge serves as a direct reflection of the god's mood. As time passes or customer dissatisfaction mounts, Chunchumanchu's anger will grow, bringing unforeseen challenges to your island oasis.
-
Keep up the harmony – Balance the island's precarious harmony by performing sacred offerings at the altar. Toss coconuts, shells, or other items into the caldera to appease Chunchumanchu. Each action carries a distinct impact on lowering the god's anger and preserving your business.
-
Expand in the way you want to – In Tidal Wave, players will have the unique opportunity to freely expand their Gas Station empire. No objective limitations – just you and your money.
-
Face the consequences of your actions – Fail to maintain the god's favor, and prepare for a cataclysmic eruption that transforms your paradise into a fiery hellscape. Business will grind to a halt and customers will flee in terror. Can you keep Chunchumanchu at bay?
-
Mortal Business Logic – Equip your Gas Station and other structures wisely. Neglecting proper maintenance can lead to accidents, resulting in the escalation of Chunchumanchu's anger. Monitor equipment durability carefully to minimize risks.
-
Engage with a variety of different activities – Diversify your repertoire by providing scuba diving and surfing rentals. But beware, equipment neglect can lead to accidents that will directly affect the Volcano meter's volatile mood swings.
-
Confront threats that lurk in the ocean – A lurking shark adds an element of danger as it occasionally targets your customers. Quickly react by throwing objects or deploying underwater mines to protect your patrons and profits.
-
And much, much more – Fuel jet skis, receive cargo by boat, and confront unexpected weather phenomena such as gray sandstorms and thunders, making each day on the island a new challenge.
We’ve also just revealed the Steam page for our upcoming DLC, so if you don’t want to miss any future updates, consider adding it to your wishlist 🙇
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2600880/Gas_Station_Simulator__Tidal_Wave_DLC/
Stay up-to-date
Unfortunately, this is the end of our announcement. Thank you so much for sticking with me till the end, folks! Last but not the least – we’re open to hear your comments and feedback regarding not only the employee update, but also our freshly announced DLC. The stage is yours, gas jockeys – any comment that you share is valuable, so don’t hesitate to leave those down below. See you in the future devlogs!
~Your humble marketing guy – Sewek
