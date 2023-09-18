- Harvesting fields will now also generate new ideas. For example, there is a small chance that harvesting a flax field will give you the idea for linen. This should help a lot with getting unstuck in progression.
- Fixed some dialogue surrounding constructions of fields, farming, and campfires
Heard of the Story? update for 18 September 2023
V0.6.12 - Couple of fixes surrounding farming and campfires
