Updated to version 1.1.9 after various bug fixes.

Additional features:

You can now Run with using using the SHIFT button on your keyboard. (R2 on controllers)

*Beware though, Cinnamon's hunger wears off quickly when running!

bug detail :

-Fixed an issue where some car lights would not turn off in the morning.

-Fixed lights turning on/off naturally over time.

-Fixed incorrect layer order for some of the art graphics.

-Fixed some camera positions in the ending scene.