Version 1.25 patch notes

Gameplay
- Kobo fruit reduced both seed and fruit value price by around 20%, increased time to grow from 6>7 days.
- New Unique edible card “Lightning Hands”
- Adjustments made to second dungeon boss to make more challenging
Bugs
- Full screen borderless mode should not minimize to tray anymore on alt+tab
- Pixies no longer go missing randomly or visually disappearing but still on tree
- Fixed black screen at the end of snowfest.
- Fixed critter terrarium changing species of adult critters each day
- Fixed moving pixies into tappers directly from machines and pixie shrines (was bugged and only ones from trees would go in)
- Town pixie shrine no longer acts like it can be picked up
Known Issues:
- Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce - please report if you can and know any reproducible steps to do so
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
Changed files in this update