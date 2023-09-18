 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 18 September 2023

Version 1.25 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12217865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Kobo fruit reduced both seed and fruit value price by around 20%, increased time to grow from 6>7 days.
  • New Unique edible card “Lightning Hands”
  • Adjustments made to second dungeon boss to make more challenging

Bugs

  • Full screen borderless mode should not minimize to tray anymore on alt+tab
  • Pixies no longer go missing randomly or visually disappearing but still on tree
  • Fixed black screen at the end of snowfest.
  • Fixed critter terrarium changing species of adult critters each day
  • Fixed moving pixies into tappers directly from machines and pixie shrines (was bugged and only ones from trees would go in)
  • Town pixie shrine no longer acts like it can be picked up

Known Issues:

  • Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce - please report if you can and know any reproducible steps to do so
  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2603341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link