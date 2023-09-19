Patch Update #2: Persistent Save Slots

Hi all,

We're excited to announce that today we've launched a major new patch that adds Persistent Game Mode, which allows for persistent characters save slots. This was a highly-requested feature and we're happy to give you the option to bring your saved characters into other people's hosted sessions. Additionally, the new patch also has a number of fixes.

Persistent Character Save Slots

There is a new multiplayer mode where you can keep your current or new characters forever, even if you start a new game. Persistent Game Mode that allows character progression in multiple worlds, instead of having the characters tied to each save.

Patch Notes

Fixed item dupe involving dropping and scrolling inventory.

Wizard Skill Arcanist Fix arcane amplification upgrade.

Walls of Gadir cancel discard card.

Instanced loot fixed an issue when dropping only non-instanceable loot.

Multiple level fixes.

Difficulty level shown in HUD.

Mana cost on Flurry of Blades.

Elemental Flux lightning damage fix.

Banner of Zeal should now give the correct cast speed.

Battle Banners extra upgrades are now mutually exclusive.

Fix for player tiers on drop in join.

Arcanist crit damage fix.

Instanced loot game-setting fix.

Persistent character saves added.

FPS limit defaults to 120 from none in the graphics options.

Added system for automatic saves backup.

If you tried the new features during Open Beta, you will need to switch from the Open Beta branch on Steam to the default branch within the next week. Your saved data from Open Beta is secure and will transfer over to the default branch seamlessly.

As always, if you have any feedback or run into any bugs, please reach out on our Discord server!

Cheers,

Your Crackshell and Modus teams