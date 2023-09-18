Pure Chaos Update

New Earth: Chaos

Get ready for a new challenge… Chaos Earth is here! We’re extending the adrenaline rush with a new 12 mission run that will put your skills to the test. Face the unknown with completely random boss fights that’ll keep you on your toes, and a brand-new Chaos mutator to spice up the difficulty, and the rewards.

New Mutator: Chaos

Enemy health and damage +100%. Better Snacks and +1 Snack Drop.

Save Omega Earth to unlock the madness that awaits on Chaos Earth!

Duo Icon improvements

Growth VFX improvements

Storm lighting improvements

Volt Dash and Xeno Cycle no longer blow-up barrels (except for party barrels)

Overmind attacks now scale better per player count

Bug Fixes

Fixed players dying after killing Revolt

Fixed Revolt occasionally dying automatically when performing certain attacks

Fixed bosses being slowed by Renegade’s Demoralizer Skill

Fixed gamepad getting into a bad state when navigating while matchmaking

Fixed a bug caused by automatic reloading and the Poppin’ Pistols item

Fixed some explosives bouncing off of The Growth’s pustules

Fixed Pustule anomalies being immune to Lightning

Join our Discord to share your feedback, submit a bug report, or chat with us!