Pure Chaos Update

New Earth: Chaos
Get ready for a new challenge… Chaos Earth is here! We’re extending the adrenaline rush with a new 12 mission run that will put your skills to the test. Face the unknown with completely random boss fights that’ll keep you on your toes, and a brand-new Chaos mutator to spice up the difficulty, and the rewards.
New Mutator: Chaos
- Enemy health and damage +100%. Better Snacks and +1 Snack Drop.
Save Omega Earth to unlock the madness that awaits on Chaos Earth!
Other Updates
- Duo Icon improvements
- Growth VFX improvements
- Storm lighting improvements
- Volt Dash and Xeno Cycle no longer blow-up barrels (except for party barrels)
- Overmind attacks now scale better per player count
Bug Fixes
- Fixed players dying after killing Revolt
- Fixed Revolt occasionally dying automatically when performing certain attacks
- Fixed bosses being slowed by Renegade’s Demoralizer Skill
- Fixed gamepad getting into a bad state when navigating while matchmaking
- Fixed a bug caused by automatic reloading and the Poppin’ Pistols item
- Fixed some explosives bouncing off of The Growth’s pustules
- Fixed Pustule anomalies being immune to Lightning
Join our Discord to share your feedback, submit a bug report, or chat with us!
