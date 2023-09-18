 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Suzerain update for 18 September 2023

Torpor Games Livestream Wednesday 20th of September 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12217648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear citizens of the Suzerainverse,

Join us again on Wednesday 20th of September 7 pm to 8 pm CET (Steam, Twitch & YouTube) for an exclusive live stream where we will show a work-in-progress snippet from the start of the game, take questions, and talk about some new features! :crown:

Find the stream on the date go to these links:

Don't forget to wishlist Kingdom of Rizia now to stay in the loop and be among the first to explore this exciting new addition to the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2352340/Suzerain_Kingdom_of_Rizia/

Let's embark on this journey together, and remember to save the date - September 20th for our exclusive live stream. Your kingdom awaits!

Glovurius axa Rizia!

Changed depots in showcase branch

View more data in app history for build 12217648
Suzerain Windows Depot 1207651
Suzerain Mac Depot 1207652
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link