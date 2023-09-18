Torpor Games Livestream Wednesday 20th of September 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear citizens of the Suzerainverse,

Join us again on Wednesday 20th of September 7 pm to 8 pm CET (Steam, Twitch & YouTube) for an exclusive live stream where we will show a work-in-progress snippet from the start of the game, take questions, and talk about some new features! :crown:

Find the stream on the date go to these links:

Don't forget to wishlist Kingdom of Rizia now to stay in the loop and be among the first to explore this exciting new addition to the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2352340/Suzerain_Kingdom_of_Rizia/

Let's embark on this journey together, and remember to save the date - September 20th for our exclusive live stream. Your kingdom awaits!

Glovurius axa Rizia!