FREE REMAKE

In honor of the fifth anniversary of the game, we want to provide you with an incredible REMAKE absolutely for free!

You don't need to buy anything, just download the update and enjoy the game created from scratch with love and with new features!

New engine, New graphics, Controller support, Statistics, Leaderboards, The ability to open all achievements in one click, A new sound engine, Responsive controls and much more:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/848550

Brand new cool music and recycled old. Try it for free:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/933020

The ability to play the old version. Install the free DLC and at launch you will have a choice of the version of the game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/935810

What's new in the 2023 REMAKE:

**■ The remake is absolutely and 100% free for all owners of the game, no need to buy it separately;

■ If you don't have the main game, purchase it at a discount and get a REMAKE and all DLC as a gift;

■ The game is completely recreated from scratch on a new engine;

■ Now the game is redrawn and works in native 1080p resolution. The game is perfectly displayed even on 1440p WQHD monitors. The old version of the game worked in stretched 720p;

■ Significantly improved graphics. All textures and environment models have been redrawn. Added a huge number of cool effects, a bunch of various small particles, a lot of bright explosions and destruction;

■ The main character, absolutely all enemies, all character models - created anew and animated completely from scratch;

■ A semi-open world has been added, which now has Weather;

■ Added beautiful Rain, cold Snow and strong wind - and all this in real time;

■ There is full support for control using Controllers. All Xbox and PlayStation gamepads are supported;

■ Improved keyboard and mouse controls, now there is no more "sliding" of the character in the game;

■ Responsiveness has become better when controlling with the keyboard mouse;

■ It is now possible to change the control from the keyboard;

■ Added hints for control schemes;

■ All levels from the original were carefully transferred to the new engine;

■ All levels have been improved, expanded and modified to meet modern standards;

■ Wide and large levels have appeared;

■ The number of story levels has been increased to 31st;

■ Training, which used to be a separate menu item, has turned into a rich game level and is smoothly integrated into the gameplay;

■ All the backgrounds of the levels have been redrawn;

■ Unobtrusive hints with the basics of the game have appeared in the game, they can be disabled in the settings;

■ All 6 Boss battles has been completely redesigned;

■ Bosses have informative health bars;

■ A visual display of health appeared in ordinary enemies. In the old version of the game, it was not clear how much damage you did to the enemy and when he would die;

■ The amount of health of enemies now depends on the difficulty;

■ Added two types of AI for enemies;

■ Standard enemy AI: they patrol their areas of responsibility and deal damage to you when in contact;

■ Enemies with more advanced AI: they not only patrol their area, but also hunt the player when you are close to them;

■ Redesigned all old enemies;

■ Added new usual enemies;

■ Added unusual flying enemies to the semi-open world, with its own unique AI;

■ Added unusual ceiling enemies;

■ Added unusual underwater enemies;

■ Shooting with tears has been redesigned, it has become more convenient,

■ The sound and frequency of shots have changed;

■ It is possible to shoot both single shots, and to hold the button for continuous shooting;

■ At levels with a semi-open world, in which the main character has "glitches", the hero shoots mushrooms;

■ The Jet Boots has been completely redesigned;

■ Now the player has Jet Boots, which, if necessary, enhance his jump or help him fly;

■ The Jet Boots physics has been completely rethought, it has become more tactile and convenient;

■ To replenish the Jet Boots fuel, it is still necessary to collect cigarettes (on the difficulty of "Normal" and "Difficult"). The more cigarettes - the longer the flight time;

■ At levels with a semi-open world, it is also necessary to collect cigarettes to replenish fuel;

■ Jet Boots is voiced in a new way;

■ Added beautiful effects when flying a Jet Boots;

■ Now you can choose the difficulty level: Easy, Normal and Difficult;

■ On easy difficulty, the Jet Boots works endlessly;

■ Added a primary difficulty selection screen at the beginning of the game, where you can clearly see the consequences of your choice;

■ The difficulty can also be changed at ANY time directly on the level selection screen;

■ The main menu of the game has been completely redesigned. There are only the necessary items that have become more conveniently located;

■ A cool new level selector has been created from scratch. Now it has a bunch of functions for your convenience. You can choose any level of story or puzzles, see the TOP 5 players for each level, see the leaders around the world or change the difficulty on the fly;

■ A Settings section has been added, where many different subtle game settings have appeared;

■ Graphics settings: there is support for window mode, resolution change, enabling and disabling effects for wooden PC;

■ Control settings, with support for a dark theme;

■ Separate sound and music settings;

■ Enabling and disabling prompts;

■ Language change, Authors, etc.;

■ Added support for leaderboards around the world;

■ Separate high score tables for each of the three difficulties;

■ You can complete levels on time and compete with friends;

■ The TOP 5 players from all over the world are available right in the game, on the level selection screen. Detailed leaderboards are available by clicking the "LEADERS" button;

■ Added support for game Statistics;

■ Now the game counts how many times you died, how many shots you fired, how many cigarettes you collected, how many loot you raised, how many enemies you killed, how many you flew, etc.

■ Your statistics are always available in the main menu and supports a dark theme;

■ Added a new informative screen after the end of the game, with thanks and your statistics for all the passage;

■ There is a very cool opportunity to open ALL achievements in just one click! In the main menu, select "Statistics" -> "Achievements";

■ To open achievements in the standard way, use the GUIDE

■ The Dialog system has been completely redesigned and the plot of the game has been improved;

■ Created from scratch 10 different Dialogues during the game;

■ Dialogues have become interactive and diverse;

■ Easter eggs and jokes have been added to the dialogues;

■ Support for a Dark theme has been added to dialogs if it is inconvenient for you to read text on a bright screen;

■ The Dark theme is turned on in one click and saved throughout the game;

■ Added the ability to instantly skip dialogs if you get there again;

■ The plot now runs a thin line through the whole game and makes you think;

■ Two completely new cutscenes were drawn and directed for the introduction and end of the game;

■ Interactive elements have been added to the second cut scene;

■ New sound engine added to REMAKE;

■ There is new music from the Golod

■ Old music from Anacom is carefully redistributed by levels;

■ Many elements in the game have been voiced and re-voiced;

■ There is a voiceover of all player actions and all interactions with the game world;

■ Thanks to this, the impact is now felt when in contact with the enemy, loot, doors, etc.;

■ At the request of players, the ability to collect collectible items at levels has been added;

■ You can collect Drinks, broken Bottles and Razors: information about items goes into your statistics;

■ You can also get achievements for collecting each of these items;

■ The number of collectible items at each level is the same - 12 pcs. 4 Drinks, 4 broken Bottles and 4 Razors;

■ Cigarettes can also be collected, the number of cigarettes at each level is different. For collecting cigarettes, you can get an achievement;

■ For the convenience of the player, a new game interface has been developed, which now shows how many items you have collected;

■ If you have collected all the items, then the interface will indicate it visually;

■ Also, at the request of the players, the Key is now visible in the interface, if you picked it up;

■ The pause menu has been redesigned, now it does not cause problems when capturing/recording the screen using OBS/RivaTuner and other programs;

■ Unnecessary items have been removed from the pause;

■ The pause has become more informative: you can see how many loot and cigarettes you have collected, and the level number;

■ If you are away for a long time, the music will stop playing. If you are back in the game, the music will resume;

■ As a bonus, there is an opportunity to collect 6 Puzzles with mascots of the game;

■ There are three difficulties available, so you will definitely cope;

■ Of course, leaderboards, statistics and gamepad support are available in puzzles;

■ A lot of other minor changes and fixes!**

**We will continue to refine the REMAKE based on your feedback.

Report all problems and suggestions in this topic on the Forum**