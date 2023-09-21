Announcing the Deadly Path Published by Fireshine Games!

Hey everyone!

We have some exciting news to share today! We are now being published by Fireshine Games, the publishers behind Core Keeper, Shadows of Doubt and more!

Over the next few months we will be hard at work on the game but hopefully we will have some more news soon about playtest opportunities as we want to involve the community in this project from an early stage to take on your feedback.

You can see the announce trailer here:



It is really exciting having a publisher on board so that we can give the game the time, love and care it needs before it is ready! We hope you are all excited for this journey as well!

Please do follow the game account on Twitter/X

And wishlist the game to stay up do date with development!